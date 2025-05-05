New Bills WR Says He Saw Josh Allen-Related Signs to Join Buffalo 'Everywhere I Went'
Free agent Elijah Moore had a lot of options when it came to his next team. But he had been seeing signs to join one franchise, in particular.
Either before or just after signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Moore revealed in conversation with reporter Matthew Bové just how heavily the opportunity to play with quarterback Josh Allen factored into his choice—and how he had been seeing Allen-related signs "everywhere" before finalizing his decision.
In the end, Allen made it "very very easy" to pick the Bills, Moore said. "At the end of the day, I leave all my decision-making to the Lord, but everywhere I went, I would see a No. 17 jersey. And that was enough for me to make that decision."
Allen, of course, wears No. 17. Talk about the universe pointing you in the right direction.
Moore continued: "[Allen is] just a phenomenal player. And what I've heard in the building and just around the league, he's an even better, phenomenal person. So it's not hard to get behind that."
The 25-year-old Ole Miss product has proven himself a solid WR2 across his four years in the league, racking up 2,162 career receiving yards and nine touchdowns with both the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns. He now joins a WR corps led by Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer, where he'll add some nice depth and give No. 17 some new options.