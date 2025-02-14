Bills Employee Gifted Vehicle After Josh Allen's MVP Speech Shoutout
Roderick Morrow, otherwise known to Buffalo Bills players and staff as "Slick Rick," is having an excellent couple of days.
Roughly a week after receiving a shoutout from Josh Allen in the quarterback's MVP speech at NFL Honors, the West Herr Auto Group has gifted the longtime Bills employee a brand new Chevy Traverse.
In the days following the MVP moment, the 61-year-old revealed in an interview with Buffalo's WKBW just how much it meant that Allen mentioned him in the speech, saying it was "like a dream" and that it moved him to tears. The mailroom worker also at some point there shared that he takes the bus to work every day because he doesn't have a car to drive.
Well, after 15 years of bus trips to One Bills Drive, Morrow has himself a sweet new ride. He received the gift on Friday.
In a video shared to WKBW's YouTube, a clearly emotional Morrow appeared awestruck by the gesture as he sat inside and toiled with the new whip.
"You made an impact on others," someone in the car, presumably from West Herr, tells Morrow. "You made an impact on Josh and the rest of the organization, so you deserve it."
For his part, Morrow says he "can't believe it."
"I'm the type of person where I'm like, 'Why me?' But that's how I am. This is unbelievable," he tells WKBW's Jeff Russo. "I thank everybody ... I'm just an average guy."
Another day, another win for #BillsMafia.