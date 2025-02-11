Josh Allen's Touching Shoutout During MVP Speech Brought Bills Employee to Tears
Roderick Morrow, a Buffalo Bills employee that works in the team's mailroom, said last week he was going to cry if Josh Allen didn't win the NFL MVP award. Allen was named the MVP, and Morrow, nicknamed "Slick Rick," was left crying anyway, thanks to a special shoutout from Allen during his MVP speech.
"We've got such a great locker room in Buffalo," Allen said in his speech, "and it takes everybody from the equipment staff, to the training room, to the strength staff, to Slick Rick in the mailroom, to the cafeteria upstairs. It truly takes everybody to have team success and I'm so fortunate to be a part of a great organization."
Morrow had recalled saying before the game, "When I left work Thursday, I said, 'if Josh doesn't get MVP, I'm gonna cry,’ because he deserves it. He's that important to our team."
The shoutout brought Morrow to tears, not only as he watched Allen call out his name live in the speech, but even while recalling the special moment to Matthew Bové of WKBW.
"When I was watching the awards, when he went on stage, I was happy that he had won it and it went from joyful to crying because when he mentioned my name, I just broke down," Morrow said. "I broke down because I'm just an average person, but when he mentioned my name, I was like 'Oh my god he just mentioned my name on national television, so I was just crying."
Morrow had no idea Allen was going to shout out his name during the speech. After Allen's speech, Morrow immediately received calls from friends, which brought him to even more tears.
"I love my job, and I wouldn't want to work anywhere else in the world," Morrow said. "I wouldn't. I'm living the dream, that's the way I look at it. Every day I come in the building and punch in here it's like I'm living the dream."