Bills Fan Hilariously Tries to Knock Down 49ers’ FG Attempt by Throwing Snowball
Buffalo Bills fans are a different breed.
They smash flaming tables, drink out of bowling balls, slide down makeshift snow chutes at Highmark Stadium and are otherwise well-known for their die-hard loyalty and intense tailgating rituals.
So, it should come as no surprise when one Bills fan seemed to take his love for his team to another level by trying to interfere with a San Francisco 49ers’ field goal try in the first quarter.
Amid the wintry conditions in Orchard Park for the Bills-49ers snow game on Sunday Night Football, cameras caught a snowball being launched into the path of the kick as the 49ers attempted a 33-yard field goal. 49ers kicker Jake Moody sent the ball sailing through the uprights to give San Francisco the early 3-–0 lead, but that snowball sure came close:
What an effort.
The Bills supporter probably doesn’t need to try so hard to sway the outcome of the game (or else hear his name uttered in the same breath as infamous Yankees fan Austin Capobianco) with the Bills up, 21–3, against the 49ers at halftime.