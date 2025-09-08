Bills Fan Throws Something at Derrick Henry After Fourth Quarter TD
The Ravens put on a show against the Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 and Derrick Henry was centerstage. Before a late fumble, Henry had 16 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
On his second touchdown run, a 46-yard sprint up the sideline, Henry was nearly hit by something thrown from the stands. A Bills fan who had seen enough threw what looked like a water bottle at Henry and it came very close to hitting him in the foot.
This came a short time after Lamar Jackson shoved a Bills fan who was hitting Ravens players in the helmets after another touchdown. The home crowd was not enjoying watching the road team in the final season-opener at Highmark Stadium.
This will also be the last season that Bills fans will be able to throw snowballs at opponents. In 2026 the team will open a new stadium.