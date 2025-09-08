Lamar Jackson Shoves Fan Who Hit Him, DeAndre Hopkins After Ravens Touchdown
Bills Mafia got a little too aggressive on Sunday night.
Things got pretty testy at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium on Sunday night after the Ravens took a commanding lead over the Bills.
As Baltimore celebrated a miraculous, one-handed touchdown grab by veteran DeAndre Hopkins, a fan in the Buffalo crowd could be seen hitting the wide receiver on the helmet. When the fan then shoved Lamar Jackson, the quarterback took it upon himself to respond with a firm push back.
Here's a look at the interaction:
What goes around comes around.
Baltimore is putting on an offensive clinic on Sunday night, with running back Derrick Henry leading the charge as the Ravens put up the first 40-point performance of the young 2025 NFL season.
