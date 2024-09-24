Bills Fan Went Viral for Hilarious Josh Allen Sign on 'MNF'
Josh Allen is practically royalty in Buffalo, New York.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback was putting on a show at Highmark Stadium for the team's Monday Night Football showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had the crowd roaring early as he marched the team downfield for a touchdown on all five of their drives during the first half.
One fan thought of a creative way to express her adoration for Allen, bringing a large and hilarious sign to the stadium. The sign read, "Josh, I just got married, but I'd leave my husband for you!" Written in smaller text was, "P.S., He's right here," along with a heart-shaped image of herself next to Allen.
Tough scenes for the husband, who was seemingly in attendance while his wife's sign was viewed by a national television audience.
In case there were any doubt as to how much Bills fans revere their star quarterback, this adoring fan and her sign sum up their admiration perfectly.