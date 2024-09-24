SI

Bills Fan Went Viral for Hilarious Josh Allen Sign on 'MNF'

Karl Rasmussen

Allen walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins.
Allen walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Josh Allen is practically royalty in Buffalo, New York.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was putting on a show at Highmark Stadium for the team's Monday Night Football showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had the crowd roaring early as he marched the team downfield for a touchdown on all five of their drives during the first half.

One fan thought of a creative way to express her adoration for Allen, bringing a large and hilarious sign to the stadium. The sign read, "Josh, I just got married, but I'd leave my husband for you!" Written in smaller text was, "P.S., He's right here," along with a heart-shaped image of herself next to Allen.

Tough scenes for the husband, who was seemingly in attendance while his wife's sign was viewed by a national television audience.

In case there were any doubt as to how much Bills fans revere their star quarterback, this adoring fan and her sign sum up their admiration perfectly.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Karl Rasmussen

KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL