Video Shows Huge Stream of Bills Fans Leaving Early Before Incredible Comeback
Buffalo Bills fans waited all day for Sunday night and then things didn't go so well as the Baltimore Ravens built up a 40-25 lead over their hometown team with less than 10 minutes to play in regulation. The combination of it being very late on a school night and the sheer improbability of a Bills' victory convinced a large amount of those fans in attendance to hit the road early and wish Josh Allen & Co. luck in rebounding from what looked like an inevitable defeat.
Here you can see the steady stream of all those who abandoned hope and tried to beat traffic.
Nothing crazy but still a good amount of folks taking their leave. All of whom had pretty immediate regret as Allen went off through the air and on the ground to set up Matt Prater for a game-winning field goal in what could prove to be the comeback of the season.
The reigning MVP then twisted the knife when he called out those who took off for not having faith in the Bills.
"Our team didn't quit," the quarterback said during a post-game interview with NBC. "I think there were some people that left the stadium. That's O.K., we'll be fine, but have some faith next time."
Ouch.
The good news for Bills fans who did bounce before all the fun is that a win is a win no matter where they experienced it. And it's not like they were the only one.