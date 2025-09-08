Josh Allen Calls Out Bills Fans Who Left Early During Comeback vs. Ravens

SI

Josh Allen wants Bills fans to have some faith next time.
The Buffalo Bills pulled off an incredible comeback on Sunday night to beat the Baltimore Ravens 41-40 in an instant-classic. Down 15 points with just over four minutes remaining, the home team rallied to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

And they did it in front of a partially empty stadium because, again, they were down 15 with just over four minutes remaining. There's school tomorrow, and it’s late. Can you really blame anyone who wanted to beat traffic when Buffalo had less than a 1% chance to win the game?

During his postgame interview with Melissa Stark on NBC, Allen mentioned the members of the Bills Mafia who headed for the exits before the final whistle.

"Our team didn't quit," said Allen. "I think there were some people that left the stadium. That's ok, we'll be fine, but have some faith next time."

If the Bills have the season some think they might, "have some faith" could become a very memorable line.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

