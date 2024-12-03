Bills to Help Young Cancer Survivor Who Left 'SNF' Game Early Due to Unruly Fan
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly reached out to a young fan who experienced an ugly incident during the team’s 35-10 win against the San Francisco 49ers last weekend.
Mia DeCamilla, 8, is a cancer survivor who attended her first NFL game on Sunday to watch what was expected to be an exciting snow game in Orchard Park. However, her fun night took a turn for the worse after she was shoved down the stairs by an unruly Bills fan at Highmark Stadium. Mia wasn’t seriously injured, but she ended up leaving the game early with her family.
“I was walking down the stairs and then this Bills fan pushed me and then I almost slipped and then I hit my rib on a 49ers chair,” Mia told a local news reporter.
Mia’s mom shared a post on Facebook about her daughter’s disappointing experience:
“Sadly, we left earlier than planned. Yes, the Niners are losing, but unfortunately we had to deal with the police because a drunk Bills fan decides it was cool to pass my husband and I and pushed our 8 year old daughter Warrior Mia DeCamilla (down the stairs, in section 312!) If you are this type of Bills Mafia fan please unfollow our family now.!!!!! Also, I hope the a—hole who thought it was cool to push a kid that stood in the cold with her cancer free sign was so worth your win!”
Mia’s story has since gone viral on social media, with former NFL player Antonio Brown offering to help raise awareness.
In the wake of the incident, the Bills have reached out to Mia’s family “to provide Mia a better stadium experience with a future visit,” according to Bills fan Kate Glaser.
Many fans have also donated to Mia’s GoFundMe campaign to support her battle with cancer, which has accrued over $23,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.