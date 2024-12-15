Bills' James Cook Fought Through a Hair Pull to Score an Unreal TD
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook wasn’t going to let anything slow him down Sunday.
With the Bills holding a 21-14 lead over the Detroit Lions, Cook broke free on a run between the tackles, and pushed to reach the end zone for an impressive 41-yard score.
In an act of desperation, Lions safety Kerby Joseph reached out and grabbed on to the only piece of Cook he could reach—his hair. While hair-pulling is certainly looked down upon, it is technically legal by the book of the NFL.
But Cook would not be denied, battling straight through Joseph’s pull and adding another burst of speed to get past a few more defenders to reach the end zone.
Fans watching at home loved the hunger Cook showed on the play.
Cook cleared 100 yards on the ground and scored two touchdowns before the start of the fourth quarter. Opposing defenses be warned—you pull that man’s hair at your own risk.