The Bills Need to Trade for a Star Receiver to Win the Super Bowl
As currently constituted, the Buffalo Bills can win the AFC East and be a threat come January.
But if the Bills don’t make an impactful move before the Nov. 5 trade deadline, they’re likely going to be watching the Super Bowl with the rest of America..
Throughout Monday night’s 23–20 win over the New York Jets, Josh Allen’s only ally was his run game, which churned out 149 yards on 4.5 yards per carry despite James Cook being out with a toe injury.
When Allen was asked to throw, he was successful, going 19-of-25 for 215 yards and two scores. Yet nothing was easy. Time and again, Allen was forced to stand in the pocket and wait for a receiver to uncover. Oftentimes, it didn’t happen.
Buffalo’s best offensive pass plays came when Allen scrambled out of structure. On the Bills’ longest play of the night, Allen kept the play alive for 7.33 seconds before finding running back Ray Davis for a 42-yard completion in the second quarter.
Later, with 21 seconds remaining before halftime and leading 13–10, Allen escaped a sack before rolling left and finding reserve tight end Dawson Knox in the front left corner of the end zone for a 20–10 advantage. Again, Allen was forced to buy time, holding the ball 4.83 seconds before releasing the throw.
Through six weeks, Allen has done everything possible to keep Buffalo’s offense afloat. He’s eschewed his wild ways of the past, yet to throw an interception. He’s also been forced to play game-manager, ranking 25th in passing yardage per game (min. 100 attempts).
At this juncture, it’s clear Bills general manager Brandon Beane needs to make calls. Luckily for Buffalo, he should have a few numbers on speed dial.
Beane worked for years with Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan, who worked in Buffalo from 2018 to ’20 as director of player personnel. Carolina is 1–5 and should be looking to deal its veteran receivers, including Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson.
Beane also has a longstanding relationship with New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who also called Buffalo home from 2017 to ’21 while serving as assistant GM. With New York at 2–4, Beane would be negligent not to inquire about Darius Slayton, who is playing out the last year of his rookie deal.
Beyond those names, the Bills should make a call on Amari Cooper of the Cleveland Browns, also slated for free agency after this season. With Buffalo facing a cap crunch, it can easily handle the prorated amount of Cooper’s $1.2 million base salary.
Also important, the Bills have plenty of picks to deal from, owning an extra second-round pick due to the Stefon Diggs trade with the Houston Texans (via Minnesota).
While Allen has a quality slot receiver in Khalil Shakir and an intriguing second-year tight end in Dalton Kincaid, the Bills are without a game-wrecker. And in the postseason, that’s going to catch up to them against good defenses with excellent schemes.
Last year, we watched a similar situation play out with another elite quarterback on an AFC contender.
The Kansas City Chiefs asked Patrick Mahomes to make miracles with Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as his primary receivers for much of the year. Ultimately, Rashee Rice earned a much larger role toward the back half of his rookie campaign, and paired with future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce, the offense was passable in the playoffs.
However, the differences between Mahomes’s situation and Allen’s are unmistakable.
In Kansas City, Mahomes had the league’s best coaching staff. He also had one of the NFL’s best defenses, a unit which ranked second in both yards and points against. And, lastly, he had Kelce, one of the greatest players in league history regardless of position.
Come the postseason, the Chiefs won four games by scoring 26, 27, 17 and 25 points. Those totals are decent but likely won’t be enough for the Bills if history is any indication.
In Buffalo’s four most recent playoff losses with Allen (three against the Chiefs and one coming to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals), the Bills allowed 38, 42, 27 and 27 points. In short, Allen better be equipped and prepared to lead an offense that can score 30-plus points against the best.
Beane has been in his chair since 2017 and hasn’t been afraid to make big swings. He traded for Diggs prior to the ’20 season and then two offseasons later gave Von Miller a six-year deal worth $120 million.
If the Bills are going to finally put a Lombardi Trophy in their empty trophy case, Beane will need to make a master stroke, finding the right receiver at the right price over the next few weeks.