Bills OC Joe Brady Withdraws From Consideration for NFC Head Coach Vacancy
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady made his name in Louisiana, but he reportedly will not return there in 2025.
Brady has removed himself from consideration for the New Orleans Saints' head coaching vacancy, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The news comes less than 24 hours before the Bills play the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC championship, seeking their first Super Bowl berth since 1993.
Brady, 35, has spent one year in his current role and three years with Buffalo. The Pembroke Pines, Fla. native rose to prominence as LSU's passing-game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2019, when the Tigers won the national title with the help of one of the most prolific offenses in college football history.
That success landed him the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator job in 2020—a post he held until his firing in Dec. 2021.
The Saints—for whom Brady worked as an offensive assistant in 2017 and 2018—are seeking a replacement for coach Dennis Allen, who they fired on Nov. 4.