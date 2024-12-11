Bills' Josh Allen Gave a Classy Answer When Asked About MVP Speculation
There's no denying that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in the conversation for 2024-25 NFL MVP; if for whatever reason you needed any convincing, just revisit his record-setting performances against the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, or talk to any of your friends who have started him in their fantasy leagues. The man is out here doing things no other quarterback has ever done.
That said, it would appear that Allen is unfazed by, and frankly uninterested in, the MVP chatter surrounding him. And not in a bad way; just in a way that emphasizes his team and his ambitions toward meeting a larger goal over anything else.
Asked Wednesday about what the MVP conversation means to him, Allen gave a top-notch, team-first response: "I mean the only good takeaway that I feel like [is] it means your team's in a position to make the playoffs and give yourselves a chance to win the Super Bowl. That's really all I care about."
Here's a clip of that comment:
While a Super Bowl is, of course, the goal of any NFL quarterback, Allen has been particularly open about how much he'd like to bring the Lombardi trophy to a Super Bowl-less Buffalo. In fact, he has described it as his "No. 1 goal in life."
"The fans here are unbelievable. I don't want to play for anybody else in my career," he said on the Like a Farmer podcast last year. "And I want to make sure I bring a Super Bowl to this fanbase because they deserve it."
Thanks in large part to Allen, the Bills have already clinched playoffs this year and will next take on the Detroit Lions in what will surely be an electric game this Sunday.