Josh Allen Sets Impressive NFL History in Bills' Dominant Win Over 49ers
It wasn't a normal win for the Bills on Sunday night in Buffalo.
On their way to a dominant, 35–10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers that brought them to 10–2 on the 2024 season, quarterback Josh Allen was able to set some impressive NFL history in the process.
According to NBC, Allen became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for a touchdown, rush for a touchdown and catch a touchdown in a single game.
Allen threw a seven-yard touchdown to wide receiver Mack Hollins in the second quarter, threw himself a touchdown in the third quarter via a lateral from Amari Cooper, and then scampered in for an eight-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. The quarterback accounted for three of Buffalo's five touchdowns on the night.
Allen is the fourth player to achieve the touchdown triple crown in a game since 1970, and the first quarterback. He joins legendary running backs LaDainian Tomlinson and Walter Payton, and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten as the only players to throw, catch and run for a touchdown in a game.
In total, Allen went 13 of 17 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns while adding three carries for 18 yards and a score on the ground.
The 28-year-old has the Bills in the midst of a seven-game win streak and in second place in the AFC. Sunday night's win also clinched Buffalo an AFC East division win for the fifth year in a row.
They'll head to Los Angeles next Sunday for a 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff against the Rams from SoFi Stadium.