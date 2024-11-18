Josh Allen Had NFL Fans in Awe With Monster Game-Sealing TD Run vs. Chiefs
No one else but Josh Allen could have ended the Kansas City Chiefs’ perfect season.
In the Buffalo Bills' 30-21 win on Sunday, Allen showed off his dual-threat prowess late in the fourth quarter on a game-sealing play that just about knocked the wind out of the Chiefs.
Allen, who had so far thrown for 262 yards and one passing touchdown against one interception, delivered what was the final blow on an incredible 26-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
On a 4th-and-2 in Chiefs’ territory and with the Bills up by two, Allen didn’t like any of his passing options and quickly shifted into a different gear. The Bills quarterback took off from the 35-yard-line and made several Chiefs defenders look silly missing tackles before steamrolling through Chiefs defensive backs Nick Bolton and Bryan Cook for the insurance score.
Take a look at the play:
Allen’s rushing touchdown put the Chiefs in a tough nine-point hole with roughly two minutes left on the clock. Patrick Mahomes, who memorably needed just 13 seconds to beat the Bills a few years ago, would have needed much more time to dig himself out of this one.
Fans were in awe of Allen's superhuman rushing abilities.
The Bills (9-2) walked away with their sixth straight win of the season, and the sweet, sweet taste of victory over an AFC rival.