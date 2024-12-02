SI

Bills, Josh Allen Pull Off Incredible Lateral Touchdown in Snow vs. 49ers

That was wild.

Allen scored to make it 28-3 vs. the 49ers. / Screenshot from @NFL on X.
Leave it to the Buffalo Bills to pull off the play of the weekend.

As the snow continued to fall on Buffalo's Highmark Stadium, quarterback Josh Allen hit wide receiver Amari Cooper in the red zone on a quick slant. After being stifled by several San Francisco 49ers defenders, Cooper decided to give his quarterback a chance to shine, and lateraled it to him.

The rest? You have to see for yourself:

Allen caught the pitch and in diving, dramatic fashion, put the Bills up 28–3 on San Francisco in the third quarter.

Even cooler? Since the play technically started with a pass from Allen and was also scored by him, he's credited with both a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown on the play.

Pretty cool.

