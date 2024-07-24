Bills' Josh Allen-Keon Coleman Connection Already Has One Astounding Highlight
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen might already have a new favorite target.
Keon Coleman, the No. 33 pick of the 2024 NFL draft, dazzled on the field at Bills training camp Wednesday, one day after officially signing his rookie contract. At one point in a drill at St. John Fisher University, Allen targeted Coleman in the corner of the end zone.
Tightly guarded by Buffalo defensive back Ja'Marcus Ingram, Coleman caught the football and contorted his body in awkward fashion to get two feet inbounds.
As Coleman flexed in celebration, Allen hustled over to him to celebrate the big play.
"Obviously, big body," Allen said of Coleman. "He moved well in some of the scramble drill stuff that we did."
The referee initially called him out of bounds, but after further review, Coleman clearly tapped two feet down inbounds to complete the catch.
"The refs called him out on one of the touchdown catches, but I was right there," Allen said. "We'll see it on tape. I'm pretty sure he was in."
Coleman has a big task ahead in his rookie season, as he is expected to fill in as one of Allen's go-to receivers after four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans in April.
Diggs was the Bills' leading receiver in each of the four seasons he spent in Buffalo. Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Chase Claypool are expected to contribute to the Bills' new-look passing attack in 2024.