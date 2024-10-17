Bills' Josh Allen Shared What He Likes the Most About Amari Cooper’s Game
Veteran receiver Amari Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills from the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, and quarterback Josh Allen is excited to add a new potential No. 1 target to the team.
There's one aspect of Cooper's game that Allen is most intrigued by, though.
"Very excited about him," Allen said, via the Bills' team website. "I've been a big fan of his for a very long time, very smart, very detailed, and the way that he runs his routes, and I think he can help us a lot.
"I think, the route running that he possesses, the ability to separate from defenders, I think his contested catch ability is through the roof," Allen continued. "You throw that into a room with a guy like Keon (Coleman) and a guy like Mack Hollins, two other guys that are very good at contested catches. And then you have Khalil (Shakir) and Curtis (Samuel) underneath. Able to mix him around ... Just getting him involved in this offense and just see what we can do with him."
Through six games on the Browns, Cooper caught 24 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns. He led the Browns with yards, and he surpasses all Bills receivers, too. Shakir is currently leading the Bills with 249 yards on 20 catches and two touchdowns.
Cooper is joining the Bills at an opportune time as they're coming off a 23–20 win over an AFC East opponent in the New York Jets. The 4-2 Bills will face the Tennessee Titans this Sunday for a chance to stay on top of the division standings.