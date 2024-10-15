Browns Agree to Trade Veteran WR Amari Cooper to Bills
The Cleveland Browns have traded veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
The Bills have desperately been looking for proven pass catchers following offseason departures of Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and Gabe Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In Cooper, Buffalo gets a proven No. 1 target who, at 30 years old, still appears to have plenty left in the tank.
Cooper has caught 24 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns in a brutal offensive situation this season with the Browns featuring a declining Deshaun Watson at quarterback.
Bills fans are hoping that Cooper's numbers can improve throughout the rest of the season with Josh Allen throwing him passes. After all, Cooper caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns last season to notch the seventh 1,000-plus-yard campaign of his career as the Browns shuffled through multiple options under center.
The Bills are 4-2 after Monday night's 23-20 win over the Jets. Both Buffalo and New York have made blockbuster wide receiver trades just one day following the matchup, after the Jets acquired wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday.