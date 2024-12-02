Josh Allen Started Himself in Fantasy Before Catching His Own Touchdown Pass
Josh Allen looked an awful lot like the NFL MVP in the Buffalo Bills' 35-10 drubbing of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Undeterred by snowy conditions, Allen became only the fifth player ever to throw for a touchdown, run for a touchdown and catch a touchdown in the same game. He's the first quarterback to pull off the trifeca thanks to a strange yet awesome play in the third quarter where he got credit for a touchdown pass and touchdown reception all in one.
After throwing a quick strike to Amari Cooper on the outside near the goal line, Allen made his way over to the area where Niners defenders were trying to make the tackle and then suddenly found himself with the ball in his hands as Cooper made the unusual, but heads-up play to throw a lateral. Obviously Allen, being a tremendous athlete, was able to snag the toss in stride and Superman his way into the end zone.
If you're keeping track at home, this accounted for a tremendous amount of fantasy points—to the delight of every owner who needed Allen to come through as the chase for the playoffs enters the home stretch. Informed by Melissa Stark during the postgame interview on NBC that Cris Collinsworth was one of those happy owners, Allen said that he was as well.
It's a fun thing to think about Allen sitting down on the bench after completing both ends of a score and trying to figure out how this will impact his fantasy football matchup. It's also a bad job by the other owners in Allen's league for allowing him to draft himself—unless they did the responsible thing and took him early so they could force him to give up almost all of his assets to play as himself. Which is absolutely the move if you ever find yourself in a league with one of the best players in the actual league.