Bills’ Josh Allen Stunningly Voted NFL’s Most Overrated QB by Fellow Players
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has established himself as one of the league's top signal-callers through his first six seasons in the league.
However, Allen, who has taken the Bills to one AFC title game but has yet to make a Super Bowl in the AFC, was voted as the NFL's most overrated quarterback, according to a new player survey conducted by ESPN.
With 11 votes, Allen was the top vote getter for most overrated. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa each received 10 votes in a tie for second.
The reason that Allen was voted most overrated?
"Too many turnovers," one NFC West player told ESPN.
To be fair, Allen has turned the ball over quite a bit in his career. But his elite playmaking in both the running game and the passing game have far outweighed the turnovers that he's accumulated in his career.
Entering year seven, Allen has completed 63.2% of his passes for 22,703 yards with 167 touchdowns to 78 interceptions. He has also rushed for 3,611 yards and 53 touchdowns over his career as well.
The Bills enter the season as one of the premier contenders in the AFC behind the Chiefs, as Allen looks to lead the Bills to a Super Bowl title.