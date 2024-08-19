Bills’ Keon Coleman Had Ice-Cold Reaction to Josh Allen Trying to Scare Him
Josh Allen seems to still be a kid at heart.
When prepping for Saturday's preseason matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Buffalo Bills quarterback hid behind a corner in hope of scaring some of his fellow teammates. One of those teammates happened to be rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman.
As the Bills players walked by, Allen jumped out and yelled "Ah!" None of the players even appeared to jump or look alarmed. Coleman in particular just shrugged his shoulders in response to his quarterback's scare attempt.
Allen then asked "Did I get you?" It's pretty clear that the answer was no.
It was a funny, lighthearted moment as the Bills prepare for the 2024 season.
Allen was definitely relaxing during Saturday's game as he didn't take the field in the Bills' 9–3 win over the Steelers. He played in the first quarter of last weekend's game vs. the Chicago Bears, but otherwise the Bills are keeping him safe and healthy on the sidelines until the season starts.