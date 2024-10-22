Bills WR Keon Coleman’s New Commercial at Niagara Falls is Too Funny
Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman established himself as one of the funniest, most affable people in the NFL even before he played a meaningful snap. He's got a big personality and will only become a larger star when he gets more accustomed to the pro game. Through 16 games he's caught 16 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns and filmed one very memorable commercial.
Outtakes of Coleman's spot for Booking.com made their way onto the internet earlier this week and they are tremendous. Coleman is amped up for getting up close and personal with Niagara Falls, walks viewers through his thought process as he reinforces how simple it is to get a great deal, and channels some of the same memorable energy Fred McGriff displayed in those classic Tom Emanski instructional videos commercials.
Safe to say he's a natural.
In addition to having some nice on-screen presence, it's nice to know that Coleman is not afraid to tackle the hardest questions like ambiance vs. decor. We could be looking at a star in the making here in more ways than one.