SI

Mics Caught Bills Lineman Saying Best Thing About Team’s Fans During Win Over Ravens

Andy Nesbitt

Dion Dawkins loves Bills fans.
Dion Dawkins loves Bills fans. / @BuffaloBills
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills were able to beat the Baltimore Ravens at home last Sunday night to set up a date with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

While the 27-25 win was a stressful few hours for fans watching at the stadium and on TV, Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins, who was mic'd up for the game, seemed pretty calm while having a conversation on the bench.

The topic of that chat? How much he loves the team's fans.

"I know that you gotta lock in and s---, but do you ever look at the fans?" Dawkins asked a teammate while looking up at the crowd as the game went on behind him. "Just looked at ‘em? Prettiest thing in the world. It’s beautiful. I love them to death."

Here's that moment:

Too good.

Those fans are hoping they'll get a shot to look even better at the Super Bowl in New Orleans in a few weeks. But first, the Bills must find a way to beat the two-time defending champs on the road.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL