Mics Caught Bills Lineman Saying Best Thing About Team’s Fans During Win Over Ravens
The Buffalo Bills were able to beat the Baltimore Ravens at home last Sunday night to set up a date with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
While the 27-25 win was a stressful few hours for fans watching at the stadium and on TV, Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins, who was mic'd up for the game, seemed pretty calm while having a conversation on the bench.
The topic of that chat? How much he loves the team's fans.
"I know that you gotta lock in and s---, but do you ever look at the fans?" Dawkins asked a teammate while looking up at the crowd as the game went on behind him. "Just looked at ‘em? Prettiest thing in the world. It’s beautiful. I love them to death."
Here's that moment:
Too good.
Those fans are hoping they'll get a shot to look even better at the Super Bowl in New Orleans in a few weeks. But first, the Bills must find a way to beat the two-time defending champs on the road.