Bills Lose Key Defensive Lineman to Season-Ending Injury Ahead of Week 1
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a brutal injury blow just one week before their 2025 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, who was the team's third-round pick in 2024, suffered a torn Achilles tendon and will undergo surgery to repair the injury. He will miss the entire season as a result of the injury, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Carter was expected to be a rotational piece on the defensive line in Buffalo. On the depth chart, he was listed as the second-string left defensive tackle behind Ed Oliver. As a rookie in 2024, Carter appeared in 11 games and made three starts. He recorded 14 tackles, five tackles for loss and three QB hits.
His role was expected to increase in 2025, but those plans will be put to the wayside as a result of the gruesome injury. With Carter's season over before it began, the Bills will be looking at T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker to play a bigger role in the trenches until veteran DT Larry Ogunjobi returns from a six-game suspension.