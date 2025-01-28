Bills Offensive Lineman Revealed Tricky Move Chiefs Defense Did on Game-Sealing Play
The Buffalo Bills had their season come to an end Sunday night with a devastating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. Their final offensive play will be thought about by a lot by players and fans over the offseason, as the failed 4th-and-5 came so close to being converted on a desperate heave by Josh Allen.
The Chiefs' defense, led by their genius coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, came up huge on that play, as they quickly put Allen under extreme pressure and forced him into making a rushed throw.
On Monday, Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence said Spagnuolo pulled off a legendary move on that play as he set Buffalo up for it throughout the game, as if he was waiting to finally trick them when it mattered most.
Tyler Dunne of Go Long shared this from his conversation with Torrence:
Dunne tweeted:
Chatted with guard O'Cyrus Torrence about the decisive fourth and 5 play. All game, DC Steve Spagnuolo showed this particular pressure... and backed off. Typically sent heat where the Chiefs *weren't* showing it pre-snap. That's why the Bills slid their protection left.
Big mistake. Legend of Spags grows.
“They set it up. It was like they were waiting to get in that situation all game to bring out that one pressure.”
Spagnuolo continues to be one of the best defensive minds to ever work in the NFL. On Feb. 6, he'll look to win yet another Super Bowl ring when the Chiefs face the Eagles in New Orleans. He'll probably have a few tricks up his sleeve for that one, too.