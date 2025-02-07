The Bills Had the Perfect Graphic For Josh Allen Winning NFL Sportsmanship Award
Josh Allen had another incredible season in 2024 as he led the Buffalo Bills to a 13-4 record and the AFC championship game where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen's performance throughout the year made him the MVP after he was voted the most overrated quarterback in the league in an anonymous ESPN poll during the preseason.
Allen was also voted the biggest trash-talker among the quarterbacks, which made his nomination for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award during the season kind of funny.
Smash cut to the NFL Honors on Thursday night and wouldn't you know it, Allen actually won. Luckily, the Bills' social media team was prepared for it and had the perfect graphic ready to go when Allen was announced as the winner.
The bad news for everyone is that Allen now has a lot more to talk about. Luckily, he's also a good sport about it.