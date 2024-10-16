SI

Bills Had Perfect Josh Allen-Amari Cooper Chemistry Tweet After Completing Trade

Buffalo found a funny moment between the quarterback and wide receiver in the archives.

Patrick Andres

Amari Cooper, Josh Allen's newest teammate.
Amari Cooper, Josh Allen's newest teammate. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has already completed a pass to his new teammate, wide receiver Amari Cooper.

It's just not a pass you'll see show up in the stat sheet.

Flash back to Nov. 20, 2022. The Bills are playing the Cleveland Browns in Detroit due to that month's massive Great Lakes winter storm. The Browns lead 7–0, and Allen is forced to throw the ball away on a first-quarter third down ...

... right into the waiting arms of Cooper on Cleveland's sideline, who makes a one-handed catch.

Buffalo went on to win that game 31–23, and on Tuesday, it won Cooper's services via trade.

The Bills gave up a third-round draft pick and 2026 seventh-round pick to get Cooper and a sixth-round pick. The Alabama product was highly productive with the Browns, posting two seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Buffalo is scheduled to play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, where Allen will hope to complete a pass to Cooper in an actual game.

