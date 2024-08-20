Bills QB Josh Allen Blindly Guessing Different Types of Milk Is Just Too Funny
The Bills QB really knows his milk.
In this story:
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He also seems like he's one of the funniest signal-callers in the league because he never shies away from showing off his lighter side, which we saw over the weekend when he tried his best to scare rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman.
The 28-year-old is a dream player for the Bills' social media team, too, because he's seemingly always up for doing whatever wild thing they ask of him. The most recent one had Allen blindly tasting different milks while trying to guess what they were.
This whole video is worth your time.
Dude really knows his milk!
Published |Modified