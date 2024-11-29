Bills QB Josh Allen Officially Announces Engagement to Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen officially put a ring on it.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback announced Friday that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld during the bye week. He captioned the photo, "11.22.24," indicating the celebrity couple got engaged last weekend on Nov. 22.
Allen and Steinfeld were first linked in dating rumors in May 2023, and Allen shared the first photos of them on his Instagram in July.
Steinfeld, 27, is an American actress and singer. She first gained popularity from appearing in the western film True Grit in 2010 and has since appeared in the Pitch Perfect film series and earned a Golden Globe nomination from her role in The Edge of Seventeen. Steinfeld also has handled vocals for several top hits over the years, including "Starving" and "Let Me Go."
Allen, 28, is in his seventh season as the Bills' franchise quarterback. He is putting together an MVP-worthy campaign this season, throwing for 2,543 yards, 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 11 games.
After an action-packed bye week, Allen and the Bills (9–2) will return to the field Sunday night for a prime-time matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Highmark Stadium.