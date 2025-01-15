Bills vs. Ravens Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream, and What's at Stake
The Buffalo Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a highly anticipated divisional playoff game between the No. 2 and No. 3 AFC seeds. Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson will headline this matchup as both of these players are the top contenders for the NFL MVP award this year.
We'll take a look at everything fans need to know for Sunday's divisional round battle, including how to watch the game, when the game is and what's at stake for each team.
What's at Stake in Bills vs. Ravens?
The biggest thing on the line for Sunday's divisional game is, of course, booking a trip to the AFC championship game. It would be a second consecutive trip for the Ravens as they beat the Bills in the divisional round last season to advance. However, the Ravens fell to eventual Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills last played in the AFC championship game during the 2020 season, falling to the Chiefs then, too.
The Bills are attempting to win their first franchise Super Bowl title this year with Allen leading them all the way. Buffalo appeared in four consecutive Super Bowls from the 1990 to '93 seasons, but lost all four matchups. Holding the Lombardi Trophy is a long-awaited dream for the Bills and their fans, and the team is three wins away from succeeding.
The Ravens have won two Super Bowl titles in their history during the 2000 and '12 seasons. Although Lamar Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP (and possibly a third time this season), he's never played in the Super Bowl.
Heading into the matchup, the Ravens are one-point favorites over the Bills, marking the first time Buffalo has been an underdog in a home playoff game in their franchise's history.
How to Watch Bills vs. Ravens Live
The divisional round matchup will take place on Sunday, Jan. 19 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y. The game can be watched on CBS nationally, and fans can stream the game on the CBS app or Paramount Plus.
What Time Does Bills vs. Ravens Kick Off?
The Bills vs. Ravens game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Here's a look at when kickoff is in each time zone.
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
6:30 p.m.
Central
5:30 p.m.
Mountain
4:30 p.m.
Pacific
3:30 p.m.