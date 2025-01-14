Red-Hot Ravens Make NFL Betting First in Road Playoff Matchup vs. Bills
The Buffalo Bills will be underdogs in a home playoff game for the first time since the NFL merger in 1970 was established. The Bills have opened as one-point underdogs to the Baltimore Ravens for the divisional round matchup on Sunday, according to ESPNBet.
The Bills have never been underdogs in their previous 18 home playoff games, per ESPN Stats & Info.
The playoff game did open up at even odds for both AFC teams, but as bettors began throwing money down, the line moved slightly in Baltimore's favor.
The Ravens are coming off a 28–14 win over AFC North rival the Pittsburgh Steelers in Saturday's wild-card round. The Bills had an even easier wild-card game, winning 31–7 over the Denver Broncos.
The betting odds likely won't be the biggest story heading into the Bills–Ravens showdown as quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson's chances at being named the NFL MVP this season will likely be talked about more. The two quarterbacks currently have the best odds of taking home this title next month. It would be Jackson's third time winning MVP, and it would be Allen's first.
We'll see what happens at Highmark Stadium this Sunday, but regardless of who wins, it's expected to be a close game.