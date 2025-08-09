Bills RB Ray Davis Nailed Extra Point As Kicker in Preseason Game vs. Giants
Bills running back Ray Davis was called upon to try and tack on the extra point Saturday during their first preseason game against the Giants.
And guess what? He absolutely nailed it.
Bills kicker Tyler Bass is currently sidelined with a pelvic injury and Davis was listed as their No. 2 kicker on a recent depth chart. Buffalo added kicker Caden Davis to their preseason roster Friday and noted he would be the place kicker in the absence of Bass against the Giants.
It appears that the Bills wanted to give Ray the chance to show off his boot as part of the field-goal unit, though, with Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News noting that Ray kicked a few field goals during pregame warmups. The game broadcast noted that Bills coach Sean McDermott was interested in getting Ray some reps in case of a future emergency should Bass miss any time when it counts.
Buffalo took Davis in the fourth round with the No. 128 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. In his first season, he rushed for 442 yards and three touchdowns on 113 carries behind James Cook. He also caught three touchdown balls and recorded 189 receiving yards on the season. Heading into year two, Davis might have some upside with his kicking skills.