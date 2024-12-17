Bills Unveil Stunning New Uniform Combination Ahead of Sunday's Game vs. Patriots
After the NFL flexed their Sunday afternoon game vs. the Patriots to a 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff, the Bills are adding yet another twist to their Week 16 contest.
The team announced via social media on Wednesday that they're unveiling a new uniforms combination. For the first time ever, they'll don red jerseys with white pants.
Ever since the NFL got rid of its "one helmet shell" rule back in 2022, teams across the league have begun to experiment with an abundance of different uniform combinations. If you recall, Buffalo has worn these red jerseys a few times in the last several years—but Sunday will be the first time they do so with white pants.
Quarterback Josh Allen—the consensus favorite to win the NFL's MVP award—has the Bills rolling in 2024. They're 11-3 on the season, 6-0 at home, and have scored 30+ points in eight straight games. As for their opponents this weekend in the Patriots? They're just 3-11 on the year and haven't scored 30+ points in a game since October of 2022.
Should be a doozy.