Dan Orlovsky Bravely Declares NFL MVP Race Over

Everyone is looking up at a clear leader.

Kyle Koster

Dan Orlovsky weighs in on the 2024 NFL MVP race.
Three weeks remain in the NFL's regular season and there are a tremendous number of reasons for it all to continue. Determining the league's MVP, however, isn't really one of them as Josh Allen delivered yet another unimpeachable performance to essentially lock up the honor. The chase is now so lopsided that television pundits who rely on intrigue and debtate to get through the week's segments are now willing to stop pretending there's any real drama.

Dan Orlovsky got on the record early on Monday's Get Up that Allen is, obviously, the MVP and there's pretty much nothing that could change that.

"The MVP race is over," Orlovsky said. "In 2024, No. 17 is running away with this and that's saying a lot because Saquon Barkley and Lamar Jackson are having tremendous seasons. What this dude is doing right now is absolutely unbelievable. Four hundred yards. Four touchdowns. No interceptions. No sacks. No fumbles. He's done it in back to back weeks. Nobody in the history of the NFL has done that."

Orlovsky didn't even mention the five rushing touchdowns Allen has posted over the past two weeks. Or how he turned Jared Goff's 494-yard, five touchdown performance into nothing more than an afterthought. This is the best stretch of play Allen has ever put together and it's a level no one has really seen. It's not a stretch to say that if it continues for three weeks he'll walk away having created the most impressive season a quarterback has ever created.

