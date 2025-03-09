SI

Bills Release Eight-Time Pro Bowler Von Miller

Miller during the AFC championship game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In a move that saves the team some cap space, the Buffalo Bills on Sunday are releasing eight-time Pro Bowl selection Von Miller, according to multiple reports. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report the news.

Miller, who turns 36 in March, was set to earn $17.5 million in 2025. Buffalo frees up roughly $8.4 million against the cap by releasing Miller, but the two sides are reportedly open to a return.

