Bills HC Sean McDermott Gives Simple Reason Why Josh Allen Should Be the NFL MVP
Quarterback Josh Allen put together yet another admirable performance on Sunday afternoon as the Bills moved to 13-3 on the 2024 season and locked up the No. 2 seed in the AFC Playoff picture.
Following their 40-14 victory over their division rival Jets, Buffalo's head coach Sean McDermott was asked about Allen and his quest for the 2024 NFL MVP award:
"Josh Allen is the MVP," McDermott said candidly. "I've been around this league long enough to know, to see MVPs every year for many years, and what he has done on this team and this organization, in this community—and no offense to anybody else—but I have a hard time believing that someone's done more."
Allen completed 16 of 27 passes for 182 passing yards and two touchdowns in the Bills' 13th win. He also ran for 17 yards on the ground and added a rushing touchdown.
Given that Buffalo is already locked into the No. 2 seed, their Week 18 game vs. the Patriots is virtually meaningless. Allen was asked about the possibility of resting next weekend ahead of the postseason:
"Not sure what next week brings, but it gives us an option to get certain guys rest," he explained. "And we'll just kind of go with the flow with whatever [Brandon] Beane or McDermott are telling our guys to do. But [we] still got to prepare like we're trying to go 1-0, and that's our game plan."
If Allen's season is—in fact—over, he'll end it with 3,731 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, and 11 rushing touchdowns.
We'll have to wait and see if the above stat line is enough to beat out the likes of Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Saquon Barkley in the MVP race.