Bills Sign Former Ravens Quarterback to Try to Prepare for Lamar Jackson
The Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round on Sunday with a trip to the AFC championship game on the line. Baltimore is looking to make it for the second straight year while the Bills are looking to get back for the first time in five years.
Both teams are in unenviable positions as they prepare this week. Buffalo had the second-highest scoring offense this season behind the Detroit Lions. Baltimore was third and led the league in yards per game, thanks in big part to Lamar Jackson.
Bills coach Sean McDermott was asked about preparing for Jackson during his press conference. McDermott had high praise for the Ravens' quarterback.
"There's only one Lamar Jackson at the end of the day," said McDermott. "So you do the best you can to try and simulate it." Then as he shook his head he added, "Good luck."
So how did the Bills simulate Jackson? They went out and found a former Baltimore Ravens quarterback who can run and throw in a way that will keep their defense honest in practice, adding Anthony Brown to the practice squad.
Brown started the season with the Bills before he was signed to the Cardinals practice squad. He rejoined the team this week to play the part of Jackson, who he played with in Baltimore in 2022.
Brown ended up starting in week 18 that season and completed 19 off 44 passes in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Oddly, while Brown had run the ball 151 times for 658 yards and nine touchdowns the year before at Oregon, he did not run the ball at all in his one start for the Ravens. Obviously, he's no Lamar Jackson, but as McDermott points out, no one is.