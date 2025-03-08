Bills Sign DE Greg Rousseau to Long-Term Contract Extension
The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive end Greg Rousseau to a long-term contract extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday.
Rousseau and the Bills reportedly agreed to a four-year, $80 million extension, which includes $54 million in guaranteed money.
Rousseau, 24, was a first-round pick by the Bills in the 2021 NFL draft. Since being drafted, Rousseau leads the team with 25 sacks, including a career-high 8.0 sacks this past season. The fourth-year defender logged three of those sacks in the Bills' season-opening win against the Arizona Cardinals last September, tied for most-ever by a Bills player in a season opener.
The Miami product has racked up 182 combined tackles and 66 quarterback hits across 62 games in Buffalo.
