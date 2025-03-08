SI

Bills Sign DE Greg Rousseau to Long-Term Contract Extension

Kristen Wong

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive end Greg Rousseau to a long-term contract extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

Rousseau and the Bills reportedly agreed to a four-year, $80 million extension, which includes $54 million in guaranteed money.

Rousseau, 24, was a first-round pick by the Bills in the 2021 NFL draft. Since being drafted, Rousseau leads the team with 25 sacks, including a career-high 8.0 sacks this past season. The fourth-year defender logged three of those sacks in the Bills' season-opening win against the Arizona Cardinals last September, tied for most-ever by a Bills player in a season opener.

The Miami product has racked up 182 combined tackles and 66 quarterback hits across 62 games in Buffalo.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NFL