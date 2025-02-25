SI

Bills Sign One of Josh Allen’s Favorite Targets to New Four-Year Deal

He was the Bills' top receiver in 2024.

Madison Williams

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates with fans after his 81-yard touchdown pass to receiver Khalil Shakir
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates with fans after his 81-yard touchdown pass to receiver Khalil Shakir / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to a four-year extension with receiver Khalil Shakir, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

The extension is worth up to $60.2 million and includes $32 million guaranteed when the deal is signed. Shakir was entering the 2025 season on the final year of his rookie deal; he is now signed through the '28 campaign.

This is big news for Bills fans as Shakir was quarterback Josh Allen's top receiver in 2024. Shakir caught 76 passes for 821 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season. Then, in the three postseason games, Shakir caught 18-of-20 targets for 174 yards.

Shakir will return to the team as they continue to try to make it to the Super Bowl and win their first franchise title. Buffalo keeps getting close—they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship this season.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL