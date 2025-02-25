Bills Sign One of Josh Allen’s Favorite Targets to New Four-Year Deal

The #Bills and WR Khalil Shakir agreed to terms on a 4-year contract extension worth up to $60.2M, including $32M guaranteed at signing, per me and @TomPelissero.



Deal negotiated by @EquitySports Co-Directors of Football Sam Mirza and Derek Hawkridge along with CEO Chris Cabott. pic.twitter.com/aSxpLmRVbF