Bills Sign One of Josh Allen’s Favorite Targets to New Four-Year Deal
The Buffalo Bills have agreed to a four-year extension with receiver Khalil Shakir, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
The extension is worth up to $60.2 million and includes $32 million guaranteed when the deal is signed. Shakir was entering the 2025 season on the final year of his rookie deal; he is now signed through the '28 campaign.
This is big news for Bills fans as Shakir was quarterback Josh Allen's top receiver in 2024. Shakir caught 76 passes for 821 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season. Then, in the three postseason games, Shakir caught 18-of-20 targets for 174 yards.
Shakir will return to the team as they continue to try to make it to the Super Bowl and win their first franchise title. Buffalo keeps getting close—they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship this season.