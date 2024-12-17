SI

Josh Allen Asked Khalil Shakir to Weigh in on Plan for Touchdown vs. Lions

Allen gave Shakir the choose-your-own-adventure option.

Brigid Kennedy

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir runs for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 15, 2024.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir runs for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 15, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Josh Allen will cook up whatever style touchdown you'd like.

In a sideline moment during Sunday's Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions showdown, mics caught Bills WR Khalil Shakir revealing that quarterback Josh Allen had actually asked him if he wanted a rushing or receiving TD for the play on which Shakir just scored. Originally, the plan was a hand-off.

"Did he say he was pitching it in the huddle?" backup quarterback Mitch Trubitsky can be heard asking Shakir in the clip. "He asked me," Shakir replies. "He said right before it, he said, "'What you want?'"

Allen then corroborates Shakir's story speaking on the bench with another Bills player: "I asked Khalil. He said he wanted to pitch it."

Watch that mic'd-up moment below:

Overall, Shakir had six catches for 39 yards and one touchdown on Sunday. Allen, meanwhile, continued his case for 2024-25 season MVP with 362 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated and a proud graduate of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. She previously covered political news, sporting news, and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading, and watching the Steelers.

