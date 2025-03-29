Bills Sign Standout Cornerback Christian Benford to Big Contract Extension
The Buffalo Bills locked down an up-and-coming member of their secondary on Saturday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Bills have signed standout cornerback Christian Benford to a four-year contract extension worth $76 million. Benford, 24, was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft after spending his college years at Villanova.
Benford is a good, young cornerback who the Bills now have locked down for the foreseeable future. Benford has defended 10 passes in each of his last two seasons and his overall PFF grade for the 2024 season ranked fifth among all cornerbacks in the NFL.
The Bills enjoyed a surprisingly successful season last year in large part due to breakout performances like Benford's. He is now been rewarded for it, and will be a central aspect of Buffalo's plan to finally get past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.