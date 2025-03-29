SI

Bills Sign Standout Cornerback Christian Benford to Big Contract Extension

Benford, a former sixth-round pick out of Villanova, gets a big payday from Buffalo.

Liam McKeone

Benford was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft
Benford was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills locked down an up-and-coming member of their secondary on Saturday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Bills have signed standout cornerback Christian Benford to a four-year contract extension worth $76 million. Benford, 24, was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft after spending his college years at Villanova.

Benford is a good, young cornerback who the Bills now have locked down for the foreseeable future. Benford has defended 10 passes in each of his last two seasons and his overall PFF grade for the 2024 season ranked fifth among all cornerbacks in the NFL.

The Bills enjoyed a surprisingly successful season last year in large part due to breakout performances like Benford's. He is now been rewarded for it, and will be a central aspect of Buffalo's plan to finally get past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL