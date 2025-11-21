Bills Special Teams Coordinator Lifted Into the Air to Celebrate Ray Davis's Return TD
Ray Davis provided a spark for the Bills as they took on the Texans in this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football.
Houston scored 10 unanswered points to take a 13–9 lead in the second quarter, but Davis quickly flipped the momentum with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
The Buffalo running back found a seam and avoided some contact from the Texans’ special teams unit that allowed him to find plenty of open field and win an easy footrace with Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn.
Davis’s return gave the Bills a 16-13 lead, but the Texans struck back with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills to Jayden Higgins to take a 20-16 lead into the half. Even better than the kick return was the celebration on the Buffalo sideline where Bills special teams coordinator Chris Tabor was lifted straight into the air by one of his players as he was extremely fired up following the play.
Check out the hilarious moment below:
The Bills survived an injury scare in the first half as superstar quarterback Josh Allen went down after he was caught from behind by Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Allen was helped up and walked gingerly to the sideline, but he remained in the game with some new tape on his left arm to cover some turf burn.