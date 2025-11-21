SI

Bills Special Teams Coordinator Lifted Into the Air to Celebrate Ray Davis's Return TD

Chris Tabor was fired up.

Blake Silverman

Bills special teams coordinator Chris Tabor got some air after a kickoff return touchdown
Bills special teams coordinator Chris Tabor got some air after a kickoff return touchdown / Screengrab via NFL on Prime Video
In this story:

Ray Davis provided a spark for the Bills as they took on the Texans in this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football.

Houston scored 10 unanswered points to take a 13–9 lead in the second quarter, but Davis quickly flipped the momentum with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

The Buffalo running back found a seam and avoided some contact from the Texans’ special teams unit that allowed him to find plenty of open field and win an easy footrace with Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn.

Davis’s return gave the Bills a 16-13 lead, but the Texans struck back with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills to Jayden Higgins to take a 20-16 lead into the half. Even better than the kick return was the celebration on the Buffalo sideline where Bills special teams coordinator Chris Tabor was lifted straight into the air by one of his players as he was extremely fired up following the play.

Check out the hilarious moment below:

The Bills survived an injury scare in the first half as superstar quarterback Josh Allen went down after he was caught from behind by Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Allen was helped up and walked gingerly to the sideline, but he remained in the game with some new tape on his left arm to cover some turf burn.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NFL