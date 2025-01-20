Bills Defender Had Funniest Celebration of Teammate's Key Turnover vs. Ravens
A truly memorable play deserves a memorable celebration.
During the divisional round game between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard made one such play.
With the Ravens trailing 24-19 and facing a 2nd-and-11 from the Baltimore 30-yard line with 8:50 remaining in the fourth quarter, quarterback Lamar Jackson found tight end Mark Andrews for a 16-yard gain and the potential for more yardage.
But Bernard had other ideas.
As Andrews attempted a juke move, the Bills linebacker punched the ball loose, forcing a fumble and immediately recovering the ball.
The play was an exciting one. But the ensuing celebration may have been even more entertaining.
Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, overjoyed at Bernard's big-time play, hoisted his teammate over his shoulder and carried him from the end zone to the sideline.
Bernard figuratively picked his teammates up with the forced fumble, and Phillips literally returned the favor.