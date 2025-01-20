SI

Bills Defender Had Funniest Celebration of Teammate's Key Turnover vs. Ravens

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips carried Terrel Bernard around the end zone after his forced fumble.

Tim Capurso

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips carrying teammate Terrel Bernard over his shoulder during the game vs. the Ravens.
Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips carrying teammate Terrel Bernard over his shoulder during the game vs. the Ravens. / Screengrab Twitter @NFL
In this story:

A truly memorable play deserves a memorable celebration.

During the divisional round game between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard made one such play.

With the Ravens trailing 24-19 and facing a 2nd-and-11 from the Baltimore 30-yard line with 8:50 remaining in the fourth quarter, quarterback Lamar Jackson found tight end Mark Andrews for a 16-yard gain and the potential for more yardage.

But Bernard had other ideas.

As Andrews attempted a juke move, the Bills linebacker punched the ball loose, forcing a fumble and immediately recovering the ball.

The play was an exciting one. But the ensuing celebration may have been even more entertaining.

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, overjoyed at Bernard's big-time play, hoisted his teammate over his shoulder and carried him from the end zone to the sideline.

Bernard figuratively picked his teammates up with the forced fumble, and Phillips literally returned the favor.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NFL