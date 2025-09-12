Bills Update Injury Status of Star DT Ed Oliver for Week 2 vs. Jets
Oliver is set to miss Sunday's game against the Jets.
The Bills will be without star defensive tackle Ed Oliver on Sunday vs. the Jets, the team announced on Friday.
Oliver's ankle was stepped on in practice earlier this week, and he was seen in a walking boot and using a scooter around the facility after the injury. It's unclear how much time Oliver will miss.
The seven-year veteran is coming off a very impactful performance in the franchise's Week 1 win over the Ravens. Oliver recorded six tackles, two quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble in the comeback victory.
