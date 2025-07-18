Analyst places Bills' Josh Allen in 'The Elites' category in NFL QB rankings
Entering the 2025 season, the Buffalo Bills are one of the favorites to win it all. While they've dominated their division for half a decade, they have struggled to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.
Once again, they feel as though this could be their year. Buffalo spent the offseason re-tooling their defense as they look for ways to slow down Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs, but that's not their primary reason for hope. The real reason they believe they can get it done is their quarterback, Josh Allen.
Coming off his first NFL MVP award, Allen is focused on finally bringing a title to Buffalo. If they do end up winning it all, Allen will be the main reason, says SI.com's Matt Verderame. In his latest NFL QB rankings, Verderame has Allen in his highest tier, "The Elites," and says he's the engine of their offense.
"On the plus side, Allen has an elite offensive line. In 2024, he was pressured on 16.4% of his dropbacks, third-best for any quarterback making 11 or more starts. He also has a terrific trio of backs to work with led by James Cook, who rushed for 1,009 yards and an NFL-best 16 touchdowns. Still, if the Bills make a Super Bowl run, it’ll be because Allen was the engine of the offense in all facets." — Verderame, SI.com
Allen has had to do more with less talent than some of the other elite quarterbacks, and without many changes on offense, that will be the case again in 2025. Thankfully, he's proven to be up to the task.
