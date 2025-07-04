Bills Central

Bills' summer calendar with all essential dates leading up to September 7 opener

The Buffalo Bills report to training camp on July 22 and will kick off the preseason exhibition schedule on August 9.

Ralph Ventre

Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs around the practice field fence, high-fiving with fans following the final Buffalo Bills training camp session.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs around the practice field fence, high-fiving with fans following the final Buffalo Bills training camp session. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
It's July, and before the month is through, the Hard Knocks cameras will be rolling and the Buffalo Bills will be sweating out on the practice fields at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford.

While Bills' rookies report on July 15, the veterans won't arrive until July 22 and practice will begin on July 23.

Buffalo will hold 11 training camp practices (10 open to ticketed spectators) at St. John Fisher, sandwiched around a quick trip back to Orchard Park for the Return of the Blue and Red (August 1).

“Very excited. I love camp. I love being with the guys in the dorm rooms, spending basically every waking second with your team, getting to know guys on a deeper level," said Bills' quarterback Josh Allen in June.

After leaving Pittsford, the Bills will continue training camp practices in Orchard Park while playing three preseason games. There's also one joint practice with the Chicago Bears on the docket.

There are plenty of important dates to note between training camp report day and the Week 1 opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Here they are, including everything from the roster cutdown deadline to 53 players (August 26 — 4 pm ET) to the preseason opener (August 9 — 1 pm).

Bills' Important Summer Dates

July 15 — Rookies Report

July 22 — Report Day

July 23 — Practice Begins

August 1 — Blue & Red (5:30 pm, Highmark Stadium)

August 5 — Rookie Signing Deadline

August 7 — Last St. John Fisher Practice

August 9 — Preseason Game 1: Bills vs. New York Giants (1 pm, Highmark Stadium)

August 15 — Bills-Bears Joint Practice (Lake Forest, IL)

August 17 — Preseason Game 2: Bills at Bears (8 pm, Solider Field)

August 23 — Preseason Game 3: Bills at Buccaneers (7:30 pm, Raymond James Stadium)

August 26 — Roster Cutdown Deadline (4 pm ET)

August 27 — Roster Claims Deadline (12 pm ET)

August 31 — Final Day of Training Camp

September 7 — Week 1: Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens

Bills training camp
Thursday's Bills training camp was busy on the last day at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY on August 8, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bills' Training Camp Practice Schedule

(at St. John Fisher)

July 23— 9:45 am

July 24— 9:45 am

July 25— 9:45 am

July 27— 9:45 am

July 28— 9:45 am

July 29— 9:45 am

July 31— 9:45 am

August 1— 5:30 pm (Blue & Red at Highmark Stadium)

August 3— 11:15 am

August 4— 9:45 am [closed]

August 6— 9:45 am

August 7— 9:45 am

2025 Bills' Preseason Schedule 

Week 1 (Aug. 9): Bills vs. Giants, 1 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium

Week 2 (Aug. 17): Bills at Bears, 8 p.m. ET, Soldier Field 

Week 3 (Aug. 23): Bills at Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium 

