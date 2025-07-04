Bills' summer calendar with all essential dates leading up to September 7 opener
It's July, and before the month is through, the Hard Knocks cameras will be rolling and the Buffalo Bills will be sweating out on the practice fields at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford.
While Bills' rookies report on July 15, the veterans won't arrive until July 22 and practice will begin on July 23.
Buffalo will hold 11 training camp practices (10 open to ticketed spectators) at St. John Fisher, sandwiched around a quick trip back to Orchard Park for the Return of the Blue and Red (August 1).
“Very excited. I love camp. I love being with the guys in the dorm rooms, spending basically every waking second with your team, getting to know guys on a deeper level," said Bills' quarterback Josh Allen in June.
After leaving Pittsford, the Bills will continue training camp practices in Orchard Park while playing three preseason games. There's also one joint practice with the Chicago Bears on the docket.
There are plenty of important dates to note between training camp report day and the Week 1 opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
Here they are, including everything from the roster cutdown deadline to 53 players (August 26 — 4 pm ET) to the preseason opener (August 9 — 1 pm).
Bills' Important Summer Dates
July 15 — Rookies Report
July 22 — Report Day
July 23 — Practice Begins
August 1 — Blue & Red (5:30 pm, Highmark Stadium)
August 5 — Rookie Signing Deadline
August 7 — Last St. John Fisher Practice
August 9 — Preseason Game 1: Bills vs. New York Giants (1 pm, Highmark Stadium)
August 15 — Bills-Bears Joint Practice (Lake Forest, IL)
August 17 — Preseason Game 2: Bills at Bears (8 pm, Solider Field)
August 23 — Preseason Game 3: Bills at Buccaneers (7:30 pm, Raymond James Stadium)
August 26 — Roster Cutdown Deadline (4 pm ET)
August 27 — Roster Claims Deadline (12 pm ET)
August 31 — Final Day of Training Camp
September 7 — Week 1: Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens
Bills' Training Camp Practice Schedule
(at St. John Fisher)
July 23— 9:45 am
July 24— 9:45 am
July 25— 9:45 am
July 27— 9:45 am
July 28— 9:45 am
July 29— 9:45 am
July 31— 9:45 am
August 1— 5:30 pm (Blue & Red at Highmark Stadium)
August 3— 11:15 am
August 4— 9:45 am [closed]
August 6— 9:45 am
August 7— 9:45 am
2025 Bills' Preseason Schedule
Week 1 (Aug. 9): Bills vs. Giants, 1 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium
Week 2 (Aug. 17): Bills at Bears, 8 p.m. ET, Soldier Field
Week 3 (Aug. 23): Bills at Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium
