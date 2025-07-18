Shockingly low number of Bills earned a spot on list of NFL's top 100 players
The Buffalo Bills are considered one of the legitimate contenders for the Super Bowl in 2025. They won their division for the fifth year in a row last season and have been in the playoffs the past six years.
Despite their success, they were underrepresented in a recent list of the top 100 players in the NFL. To be fair, one of the toughest things to do in the NFL is rank players against one another — especially when every position is being considered. Still, it seems as though a perennial playoff contender would have more players receiving praise.
MORE: Bills' offense has contract extension candidate arguably as important as James Cook
As for this list, which was compiled by Pro Football Sports Network's Brandon Austin, defensive end Greg Rousseau was slotted at No. 84, with reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen coming in fourth.
No. 84: Greg Rousseau, EDGE
Rousseau, who received a huge extension this offseason, was praised for the way he disrupts the game for opposing teams.
"Advanced metrics reflect Rousseau’s growth as a disruptor on the defensive side of the ball. He generated 63 pressures and posted a 14.4% pressure rate (18th). He also recorded 40 defensive stops (seventh), highlighting an ability to impact the game in various ways." — Austin, PFSN
2024 was a career year for Rousseau, who had 53 tackles and eight sacks. With Joey Bosa starting on the other side, he could be in line for more in 2025.
No. 4: Josh Allen, QB
Even without a No. 1 wide receiver, Allen had his best campaign last year and Austin praised him for that.
"Despite lacking an elite group of weapons, Allen consistently moved the ball downfield. His 8.7 average depth of target ranked 13th, and he finished third in EPA per dropback (+0.26). Allen racked up 46 total touchdowns on the year, and his combination of arm strength, mobility, and improved decision-making made him one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the NFL." — Austin, PFSN
Allen had just three players ahead of him with two of them playing defensive tackle — Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers was No. 3 and Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs was No. 1. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the only signal-caller ahead of him, and he earned the No. 1 overall spot.
Top snubs
The top snubs from this list were offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and running back James Cook. Both are fixtures on one of the top offenses in the NFL, and Cook had 18 total touchdowns in 2024.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —