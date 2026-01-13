NFL analyst provides new Josh Allen comparison after heroic Wild Card performance

Josh Allen is the best football player that Colin Cowherd has ever seen.

Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, which saw the QB record 306 total yards and three total touchdowns. After the game, Cowherd reacted to the heroic performance, explaining that "superhero" might not be a good enough term to describe just how incredible Allen is.

MORE: Ex-NFL team doctor says Josh Allen 'hurt, not injured' as Bills prepare for Broncos

On Sunday, he accounted for nearly 90% of the Bills yards against Jacksonville, including 65 of the 66 yards on the team's game winning drive. Cowherd deemed it "Lebron-esque".

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What's better than "superhero"?

"Playing from behind on the road, and being totally dependent on one guy, isn't a recipe for success," Cowherd explained. Despite appearing to sustain multiple injuries during Sunday's contest, including getting checked for a concussion, Allen willed the team to victory despite being less than 100%.

Cowherd believes Allen has already surpassed NFL legends and Hall of Famers when it comes to talent. "Josh Allen is as good a football player I've ever seen in my life. I think he's better than [John] Elway. I think he's better than [Dan] Marino. I think he's more talented than [Patrick] Mahomes."

"Forget a superhero. He's like Zeus. He's like a god among gods. It's just a different level of player."

“Josh Allen is as good of a football player I’ve ever seen in my life. Better than Elway, better than Marino, more talented than Mahomes”@colincowherd on the Bills QB superhero performance pic.twitter.com/R0RsAiZkal — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) January 12, 2026

Allen's 'Godly' playoff numbers

There's a case to be made that Allen is the greatest playoff performer in NFL history at the QB position. While a lack of Super Bowl appearances is likely holding him back from owning this arbitrary superlative, the numbers certainly back it up.

Allen's 309.5 total yards per game ranks first all-time in the playoffs, while his 2.5 total touchdowns per game ranks third and his 35-6 touchdown to turnover ratio is also first all-time.

RELATED: Five takeaways from Buffalo Bills' snap counts in Wild Card win

With the Bills eliminating one of the most dangerous teams in the AFC, they are one step closer to a Super Bowl to cement Allen's legacy as a football god.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —